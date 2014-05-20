(Inserts full name of London-based Fidelity Worldwide
Investment in lead paragraph)
* Schroders urges AstraZeneca to restart talks with Pfizer
* Many investors frustrated at breakdown of takeover talks
* But Fidelity says Pfizer was not "a suitable partner"
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, May 20 Schroders, AstraZeneca's
12th-biggest shareholder, urged the drugmaker to restart
takeover talks with Pfizer as rival Fidelity Worldwide
Investment, ranking 18th, backed the British company's stance.
The division highlighted a split among investors following
the collapse of a potential $118 billion transaction, leaving
many shareholders frustrated at missing out on a big windfall.
Schroders said on Tuesday it was disappointed with "the
quick rejection by the AstraZeneca board" of an improved 55
pounds-a-share offer and the decision by Pfizer to "draw a
premature end to these negotiations by calling their latest
proposal final".
"Given the increase in the offer we would encourage the
AstraZeneca management to recommence their engagement with
Pfizer, and subsequently their shareholders," the fund manager,
which owns 2 percent of AstraZeneca, said.
Schroders' comments echoed those of other shareholders,
including Jupiter, who were dismayed at AstraZeneca's
rejection of Pfizer's offer on Monday.
The deal would have created the world's biggest drugs
group. Instead, AstraZeneca's rejection triggered the biggest
intra-day slump in its shares since the creation of the company
through a merger of British and Swedish businesses in 1999.
The anger, however, was not universal.
"I think Astra did the right thing. I don't think that
Pfizer was a suitable partner," said Fidelity's Global Chief
Investment Officer for Equities, Dominic Rossi, arguing the deal
was motivated by Pfizer's desire to cut taxes.
"The Astra board has taken a very difficult decision. They
understood in rejecting the offer they would be criticised by
some shareholders. We will now have to wait two to three years
to see whether they were right. With a little luck they could
well be." Fidelity owns 1.2 percent of AstraZeneca, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Anne Richards, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Asset
Management which holds 2.4 percent of the British drugmaker,
also said Pfizer's offer "certainly wasn't a knock-out".
Veteran fund manager Neil Woodford, who controls AstraZeneca
shares in funds he runs for wealth manager St James's Place
, said he was "relieved that AstraZeneca appears to have
retained its independence".
Strict British takeover rules mean the angry stalemate
between AstraZeneca and Pfizer is almost certain to end with no
deal, since the only way forward would be for AstraZeneca's
board to do a U-turn and recommend Pfizer's final offer.
