* U.S. drugmaker abandons takeover attempt after rejection
* Move had been widely anticipated given May 26 deadline
* Pfizer can return in 6 months, or 3 months if invited back
By Ben Hirschler and Bill Berkrot
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 26 Pfizer abandoned
its attempt to buy AstraZeneca for nearly 70 billion
pounds ($118 billion) on Monday as a deadline approached without
a last-minute change of heart by the British drugmaker.
The decision ends a month-long public fight between two of
the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies that sparked
political concerns on both sides of Atlantic over jobs and
corporate tax manoeuvres.
British rules now require an enforced cooling-off period.
AstraZeneca could reach out to Pfizer after three months and
Pfizer could take another run at its smaller British rival in
six months time, whether it is invited back or not.
Pfizer's move came two hours before a 5.00 pm (1600 GMT)
deadline to make a firm offer or walk away, under UK takeover
rules. Its decision to quit the stage, at least for now, had
been widely expected after AstraZeneca refused its final offer
of 55 pounds a share.
"Following the AstraZeneca board's rejection of the
proposal, Pfizer announces that it does not intend to make an
offer for AstraZeneca," Pfizer said in a short news release.
The biggest U.S. drugmaker promised it would not go hostile
by taking its offer directly to AstraZeneca shareholders,
leaving the fate of what would have been the world's largest
ever drugs merger in the hands of its target, whose board would
have had to make a complete U-turn to get a deal done.
"We continue to believe that our final proposal was
compelling and represented full value for AstraZeneca based on
the information that was available to us," said Ian Read,
Pfizer's chairman and chief executive.
Pfizer's final offer was at a price that many analysts and
investors had previously suggested would bring AstraZeneca to
the table for serious negotiations.
But in rejecting an earlier offer of 53.50 pounds as
undervaluing the company, the British group indicated it needed
a bid more than 10 percent higher, or at least 58.85 pounds per
share, for its board to consider a recommendation.
Pfizer had urged AstraZeneca shareholders to agitate for
engagement and several expressed disappointment at its
intransigence, although others - encouraged by AstraZeneca's
promising drug pipeline - backed the firm's standalone strategy.
AstraZeneca Chairman Leif Johansson welcomed Pfizer's
decision to back down, which he said would allow the British
company to focus on its growth potential as an independent
company.
What happens next will depend upon whether AstraZeneca's
share price deteriorates in the coming weeks and how hard its
shareholders push for it to revisit a deal with Pfizer.
BlackRock, AstraZeneca's biggest shareholder, backed the
board's rejection of Pfizer's 55 pounds a share offer, but urged
it to talk again in the future.
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
The proposed transaction ran into fierce opposition from
politicians in Britain, Sweden - where AstraZeneca has half it
roots - and the United States over the likelihood that the
marriage would lead to thousands of job cuts.
Ultimately, it was price and the lack of room for
eleventh-hour manoeuvring by Pfizer that killed the deal.
Pfizer had several reasons for taking aim at AstraZeneca for
what would have been its fourth mega-merger in 14 years.
Highest on the list appeared to be Pfizer's desire to take
part in a recent trend of so-called tax inversions, under which
it could reincorporate in Britain and pay significantly lower
corporate tax. Pfizer would also be able to use tens of billions
of dollars it has parked overseas, avoiding high U.S. taxes for
repatriating the huge cash pile.
Pfizer also had its eye on a promising portfolio of drugs in
AstraZeneca's developmental pipeline, especially several
potentially lucrative cancer medicines.
It was this pipeline that AstraZeneca management used to
make its case for Pfizer significantly undervaluing the company.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot went as far as making a 10-year
forecast for a 75 percent rise in sales by 2023.
"As we said from the start, the pursuit of this transaction
was a potential enhancement to our existing strategy," Pfizer's
Read said. "We will continue our focus on the execution of our
plans, bringing forth new treatments to meet patients' needs and
remaining responsible stewards of our shareholders' capital."
The merger would have restored Pfizer as the world's largest
drugmaker by sales, a position it relinquished to Swiss-based
Novartis when billions of dollars in annual revenue
evaporated after its top-selling cholesterol fighter Lipitor
began facing generic competition in 2011.
