STOCKHOLM Dec 20 U.S. Pfizer is
unlikely to come back with a fresh bid for AstraZeneca,
the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals group's top executive was
quoted as saying by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri on
Saturday.
AstraZeneca saw off a $118 billion approach from Pfizer in
May and British takeover rules now allow Pfizer to renew its
pursuit.
"I consider it unlikely that Pfizer will return with a bid,"
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot told the newspaper.
Soriot had said last month that a U.S. clampdown on tax
inversions had made the lucrative tax basis underpinning
Pfizer's approaches more uncertain.
"I can't say it will never happen, but the probability that
Pfizer returns is much less," Soriot told Dagens Industri.
The U.S. company signed a major cancer drug deal with Merck
KGaA last month, reducing its need for AstraZeneca's
products.
"Above all our share price has risen, so we have become more
expensive. Today's share price is at a level with the first
offer Pfizer made early this year," Soriot told the paper.
AstraZeneca shares are up 28 percent this year.
