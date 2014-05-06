LONDON May 6 Representatives from U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm
AstraZeneca will be called before a British
parliamentary committee to discuss a potential takeover deal in
the coming weeks, a committee spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Business, Innovation and Skills committee session will
take place before May 26 and is likely to be in the next week,
although a firm date had not been fixed, the spokesman said.
Last week lawmakers from the committee said they wanted to
explore the impact of a potential $106 billion takeover of
AstraZeneca by Pfizer on British interests.
