By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, April 29 At the heart of Pfizer Inc's
pursuit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is
a shortage of attractive products in its own research pipeline,
aggravated by a recent series of disappointing drug launches,
according to some industry analysts and money managers.
They view the $100-billion gambit for AstraZeneca as a
return by Pfizer to the "mega-mergers" of the previous decade
that allowed the U.S. company to benefit from huge cost savings
and divert shareholder concern over low returns from its
research and development.
As recently as last year, Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read
had virtually sworn off major dealmaking, wary of the criticism
that huge transactions, such as the $90 billion purchase of
Warner-Lambert in 2000, had not improved the company's prospects
for innovative products.
"Pfizer is doing this from a position of weakness," said
Michael Liss, a portfolio manager at American Century
Investments who holds Pfizer shares. "If they had enough in
their own pipeline, they wouldn't need to buy a big company;
they'd be doing smaller collaborations."
Liss still believes the deal makes sense because it could
create $4 billion in annual cost-savings for Pfizer, knock down
its tax rate by rebasing the biggest U.S. drugmaker to Britain,
and bring Pfizer potentially lucrative cancer drugs from
AstraZeneca that work by stimulating the immune system.
"Pfizer's problem is they have a very thin drug pipeline,"
said John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.
"And this is a very clear admission of that," he said, referring
to Pfizer's two rebuffed efforts since January to buy
AstraZeneca.
Read appeared to head off the criticism on Monday in
discussing his efforts to reignite talks with Astra. He told
investors that Pfizer had redoubled its efforts to buy
AstraZeneca after favorable data from trials of new and
experimental company drugs allowed it to act from "a position of
strength."
But industry watchers questioned that description. Pfizer
had hoped to turn a corner on its research when it won
regulatory approvals over the past three years for kidney cancer
treatment Inlyta and Xalkori for lung cancer after a decade
without any significant new drugs. But both have seen weak
sales.
Two newer treatments that had been deemed potential
blockbusters with billions of dollars in sales, Xeljanz for
rheumatoid arthritis and Eliquis to prevent blood clots that can
cause strokes, have failed to take flight.
Experimental breast cancer drug palbociclib, which has been
deemed Pfizer's most exciting product in development, is now
expected to face stiff competition from more effective and safer
drugs in the same class being developed by rivals, Boris said.
HOLES IN THE PIPELINE
Pfizer has chased down and swallowed three other major
drugmakers in the past 15 years, beginning with its hostile
acquisition of Warner Lambert. The deal gave it full ownership
of cholesterol fighter Lipitor, which went on to become the
world's biggest medicine, and created opportunity for deep cost
cuts that propped up earnings for several years.
But Pfizer's profits were on the downswing by 2003, after
the company failed to come up with new products to replace aging
blockbusters. So Pfizer spent $60 billion that year to acquire
Pharmacia Corp, counting on thousands of job cuts and other cost
savings to get its earnings growing again.
When Pfizer's laboratories remained unproductive, and the
company was faced with impending generic competition for
Lipitor, Pfizer paid $68 billion in 2009 for Wyeth.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said Pfizer is not facing
impending patent expirations on big medicines, with the
exception of painkiller Celebrex, so is not desperate for a
merger as it was with the Wyeth deal.
But Conover said Pfizer needs cost cuts because it will
likely generate average annual earnings growth of only 2 percent
over the next five years with its existing products, half the
average likely growth for other large drugmakers.
"They have a few potential blockbusters, but not of the
magnitude of Merck or Bristol-Myers," Conover
said, which have strong immuno-oncology programs. "So the
AstraZeneca deal is really about cost cutting, and Pfizer's need
to increase growth."
Alex Arfaei, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, said a
merger with AstraZeneca would provide Pfizer big advantages,
such as slashing its tax rate to the 20 percent range, from its
current rate of about 27 percent.
Many Pfizer investors are holding onto their shares in the
hope the company by 2017 will split off two or more of its three
main divisions into separate companies, creating more
opportunities for share buybacks and higher Pfizer dividends.
One division focuses on vaccines, cancer drugs and consumer
products; another on other patent-protected medicines and the
third on so-called established products, meaning branded
generics mostly targeted for developing countries.
Brian Turner, a healthcare analyst for Levin Capital, which
holds over 11 million shares of Pfizer, said Read probably
thinks the various parts of Pfizer will be more attractive if
they include AstraZeneca's assets.
"He realizes that he ultimately needs to be smaller," Turner
said, "but maybe he thinks because of the Astra assets he could
maybe build it up and then break everything down."
