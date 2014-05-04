BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
LONDON May 4 Britain should conduct an independent assessment of a potential takeover of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer , the leader of the opposition Labour party Ed Miliband said on Sunday.
"(Prime Minister) David Cameron must get an independent assessment of the impact this bid will have on the long-term science and industrial base of this country," Miliband told the BBC.
AstraZeneca rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106 billion)takeover bid from Pfizer on Friday, but the U.S. firm is expected to pursue its interest. ($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by William James; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.