By Ben Hirschler
CAMBRIDGE, England, May 1 In Pfizer's
$100 billion battle to win British drugmaker AstraZeneca
, business and politics meet in a grassy field on the
edge of the historic university city of Cambridge.
This is where AstraZeneca plans to open a new $500 million
research and corporate headquarters by 2016 - the centrepiece of
CEO Pascal Soriot's plan to overhaul the company and, the
government hopes, a new beacon for British life sciences.
Ministers have little ultimate leverage over Pfizer but have
insisted in talks this week with the company's boss Ian Read
that he push ahead with the planned Cambridge facility if he
buys AstraZeneca, according to people familiar with the matter.
"That centre in Cambridge and the investment that's going in
there is a significant part of the UK's developing science
skills base," Prime Minister David Cameron's official spokesman
said on Thursday.
But Pfizer, which wants to acquire AstraZeneca partly to
make cost savings, argues it cannot give any promises on future
investment and jobs until AstraZeneca engages in discussions and
allows it to see its books.
"We are in early stages and it is premature to speculate on
any specific impact this would have on facilities," a Pfizer
spokesman said.
AstraZeneca has rebuffed two approaches by Pfizer which is
expected to come back with a revised offer before a May 26
deadline for it to "put up or shut up" under UK takeover rules.
The stand-off shows how governments are struggling in the
face of a wave of cross-border deal-making involving
multinational corporations.
France, with a long history of industrial intervention, is
finding it has little room to manoeuvre against General
Electric's ambitions to buy the power business of TGV
train-maker Alstom.
In Britain, the position is reversed. Here the government
champions open markets but behind the scenes officials are
fighting hard to ensure an outcome in the national interest.
PHONEY WAR
It is, so far, a phoney war as Pfizer has yet to make a firm
bid. But analysts and bankers are in little doubt it will push
ahead, either by sweetening the earlier offer to engage the
British firm or by taking its approach directly to shareholders.
"History teaches us that Pfizer usually gets what it wants
in the end," said Savvas Neophytou, an analyst at brokerage
Panmure Gordon, pointing to past successful takeovers of big
rivals like Wyeth, Warner-Lambert and Pharmacia.
AstraZeneca said it remained committed to its current
strategy, including plans to move 1,600 scientists and 400 head
office staff to the new Cambridge site, among them Soriot and
his top lieutenants who will run global operations from here.
Whether Pfizer - which already has a Cambridge R&D unit
called Neusentis focused on pain and regenerative medicine -
will see things the same way is far from certain.
"They're a really good company but I don't know whether
they'd want this site," said one local employee with the Medical
Research Council, which recently struck a major deal for its
staff to work alongside AstraZeneca scientists in Cambridge.
He declined to be identified, given the sensitivity of the
issue.
AstraZeneca scientists preparing to move to Cambridge are
also nervous - not least because many are relocating from an old
research hub in Alderley Park, near Manchester, where house
prices are far lower, making the move a major personal financial
commitment.
Cambridge member of parliament Julian Huppert said it was
essential for the government to take a firm line to safeguard
jobs and science skills. AstraZeneca employs 6,700 staff in
Britain.
"It's disappointing that Pfizer have so far been unable to
give any clear commitment and that has to raise a lot of
concerns," he told Reuters.
"The government must extract clear commitments both to the
Cambridge move but also to things like advanced manufacturing in
Macclesfield. It is very important that we don't lose these
skilled jobs."
SCOTSMAN, FRENCHMAN, SWEDE
But the reality is that both drugmakers are very global - as
highlighted by the fact that Pfizer is run by a Scotsman, while
AstraZeneca has a French CEO and a Swedish chairman in Leif
Johansson - so forcing a deal on Pfizer may not be easy.
Nonetheless, there may be some room for give and take. "You
could envisage a deal whereby Pfizer commits to Cambridge in
some way in exchange for government goodwill, good cooperation
with the National Health Service, and so on," said one industry
insider.
Britain has been burnt before on foreign takeovers, notably
Kraft's 2010 acquisition of Cadbury, when the U.S. food
group promised to keep open a key factory, only to go back on
the pledge soon after the deal was completed.
Pfizer's reputation is also under a cloud following a
decision three years ago to shut most of its research work at a
large R&D centre in Sandwich, southern England, where Viagra was
invented, with the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.
As a result, British lawmakers intend to investigate the
planned takeover.
There seems little prospect Pfizer will face a bidding war
for AstraZeneca. GlaxoSmithKline, Britain's biggest
drugmaker which could potentially make the biggest cost savings
by combining with AstraZeneca, said on Wednesday it was just an
"interested observer".
One reason why Pfizer seems unlikely to face a challenger is
that few other companies can match the tax benefits it will be
able to extract from buying AstraZeneca.
Pfizer has tens of billions of dollars accumulated through
foreign subsidiaries, which if repatriated to the United States
would be heavily taxed. Buying AstraZeneca would avoid that,
while also providing the chance to re-domicile for tax purposes
in Britain, bringing down its corporate tax rate, giving it a
big incentive to make sure a takeover gets done.
(Additional reporting by Mark Potter and William James; editing
by Anna Willard)