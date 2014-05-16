* Ministers flag concerns about "semi-hostile" Pfizer bid
* Urge shareholders to consider rejecting Pfizer offer
* Pfizer pledge on R&D jobs in UK increases threat to Sweden
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, May 16 The Swedish government
launched a fightback on Friday against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's
proposed takeover of AstraZeneca, which has half
its roots and more than 5,000 staff in Sweden, highlighting the
risks to jobs and science.
In an unusual move for the centre-right government which
favours an open economy, three ministers spoke out against the
deal at a joint press conference, pointing to Pfizer's history
of job cuts after previous acquisitions.
The three - Finance Minister Anders Borg, Enterprise
Minister Annie Loof and Education Minister Jan Bjorklund - said
AstraZeneca's shareholders should "seriously consider rejecting"
Pfizer's plan.
"We are saying that there are risks in terms of Swedish
research, the entire life science cluster, and also potentially
jobs in Sweden," Borg said.
AstraZeneca, which was formed from an Anglo-Swedish merger
15 years ago, has rebuffed Pfizer's current offer but the U.S.
group is widely expected to return with a sweetened bid.
AstraZeneca's chief executive has not ruled out discussions at
the right price.
Pfizer has given a five-year promise to have 20 percent of
its research staff in Britain, where AstraZeneca has its
headquarters, but it has not spelt out what this means in
absolute numbers.
At the same time, the U.S. company has said that the overall
research budget of a merged group would be lower than the sum of
the two companies' individual research budgets.
The numbers suggest Sweden is right to be worried.
Pfizer currently has around 11,000 staff working in research
worldwide, while AstraZeneca has 9,000, and the two companies
together employ 3,450 in Britain - 2,600 at AstraZeneca and 850
at Pfizer - representing 17.25 percent of the combined total.
But AstraZeneca plans to shed 400 research posts by 2016 as
it moves to a new site in Cambridge, suggesting that research
centres in Sweden and the United States will have to take a
larger share of future job cuts if Pfizer is to hit its 20
percent target.
In Sweden, AstraZeneca employs 5,900 people, of whom 2,200
work in research and development (R&D), representing 25 percent
of the independent company's R&D total.
Borg and Bjorklund said they had spoken to the British
government about their concerns that the deal was largely
motivated by tax and cost cutting priorities. They also pointed
to the experience of Pfizer buying Pharmacia, which led to big
research cutbacks.
"SEMI-HOSTILE" OFFER
Sweden has in the past been reluctant to agree to European
Union rules that would require public interest tests for
business deals but Borg said Pfizer's "semi-hostile bid" might
force a rethink.
"Essentially, we want to retain an open regime, but at the
same time, if you behave in the way that Pfizer is doing, then
you undermine the legitimacy of that open regime," he told
reporters.
Borg, Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt and opposition leader
Stefan Lofven have previously expressed fears the $106 billion
approach would lead to job losses in Sweden.
Borg, Loof and Bjorklund said in a signed opinion piece in
the Wall Street Journal that the guarantees offered by Pfizer
over retaining research and jobs in Europe were not sufficient.
"If there is no further clarity regarding the effects of
Pfizer's possible semi-hostile takeover of AstraZeneca, our
conclusion ... is that AstraZeneca's owners should seriously
consider rejecting Pfizer's proposal," the ministers said.
"Pfizer's potential takeover could be interpreted as a sign
of short-term capitalism, which we believe is not in the
interest of important life-science research in Sweden, in the UK
or elsewhere."
The ministers said that since 1999, Pfizer had acquired
companies which together employed about 124,000 people. However,
the net increase in its workforce since then was only around
25,000, meaning that nearly 100,000 employees had lost their
jobs.
The U.S. company, which faced similar charges of ruthless
cuts from British lawmakers this week, argued that such overall
figures did not take account of businesses that had since been
spun off. Pfizer also said AstraZeneca itself had reduced its
British workforce by around 40 percent in the last few years.
