LONDON May 27 AstraZeneca said on
Friday U.S. regulators would not approve its new drug for high
potassium levels at present due to a manufacturing issue,
dealing a blow to a product acquired when it bought ZS Pharma
for $2.7 billion last year.
The British drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) had issued a so-called complete response letter (CRL) for
ZS-9, or sodium zirconium cyclosilicate.
Such letters typically outline concerns and conditions that
must be addressed to gain U.S. approval.
"The CRL refers to observations arising from a pre-approval
manufacturing inspection," AstraZeneca said. "The FDA also
acknowledged receipt of recently submitted data which it has yet
to review. The CRL does not require the generation of new
clinical data."
A spokesman said the company hoped to resolve the matter in
a "timely" manner.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)