LONDON Dec 11 AstraZeneca is diving
into the world of proteins secreted by cells - collectively
known as the secretome - in the hunt for new drugs and better
"cell factories" for making biotech medicines.
The so-called secretome accounts for around one third of
human proteins and the idea of mapping them all follows the
decoding of the human genome in 2000, since when there has been
a surge in scientific buzzwords ending in "ome".
The secretome is one of the newest as scientists only
unravelled the full array of proteins involved at the start of
this year. As a result, its potential as a resource for
pharmaceutical research remains largely unexplored.
AstraZeneca hopes to get in on the ground floor of this
opportunity through a three-year collaboration with the newly
established Wallenberg Centre for Protein Research in Sweden.
The new centre is being funded primarily by the Wallenberg
family, which also owns Investor, the third largest
shareholder in AstraZeneca.
The Wallenberg Foundation is providing a $37 million grant
over eight years for the centre, while the Anglo-Swedish
drugmaker will contribute $1.2 million a year for three years.
In addition to hunting new drug targets for diseases ranging
from heart disease to cancer, AstraZeneca said in a statement on
Friday that its experts would also be looking at protein
secretion processes that could improve medicine manufacturing.
Currently, the drugs industry relies on a limited number of
cell types - notably Chinese hamster ovary cells - to make
biotech drugs in large fermentation vats. In future, there may
be the potential to tap other kinds of cells that are better
suited for large-scale production.
(Editing by David Evans)