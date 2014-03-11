BRIEF-JSW Holdings Dec qtr profit rises
* JSW Holdings Ltd - dec quarter net profit 185.7 million rupees versus profit 52.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, March 11 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is in talks with at least two companies on sourcing ingredients for a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a U.S. ban on shipments from a plant in India.
The source declined to give details and refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
A Ranbaxy spokesman said the company has no comment for now.
* Den Networks Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 451 million rupees versus loss 873.9 million rupees year ago
