MUMBAI, March 11 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is in talks with at least two companies on sourcing ingredients for a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a U.S. ban on shipments from a plant in India.

The source declined to give details and refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

A Ranbaxy spokesman said the company has no comment for now.