BRIEF-Wabash National, units enter into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Wabash National Corp - on May 3, 2017, co, units entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
LONDON Feb 27 Drugmaker AstraZeneca has decided to carve out its early-stage antibiotic research by creating a stand-alone subsidiary company, as it sharpens its focus on other therapy areas.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last year he was looking to partner or sell its anti-infective business, which is no longer viewed as a core area for the British drugmaker.
AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement it would invest $40 million in the new antibiotic company, which will include early-stage products such as a drug in Phase II for gonorrhoea. The carve-out will impact approximately 95 employees based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The new structure has no impact on anti-infective products already on the market, including Merrem, Zinforo, Fluenz/Flumist and Synagis. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
May 5 Attempts at cyber wire fraud globally, via emails purporting to be from trusted business associates, surged in the last seven months of 2016, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a warning to businesses.