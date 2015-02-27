LONDON Feb 27 Drugmaker AstraZeneca has
decided to carve out its early-stage antibiotic research by
creating a stand-alone subsidiary company, as it sharpens its
focus on other therapy areas.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last year he was looking
to partner or sell its anti-infective business, which is no
longer viewed as a core area for the British drugmaker.
AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement it would invest $40
million in the new antibiotic company, which will include
early-stage products such as a drug in Phase II for gonorrhoea.
The move will impact approximately 95 employees based in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
The new structure has no impact on anti-infective products
already on the market, including Merrem, Zinforo, Fluenz/Flumist
and Synagis. It also does not affect Avycaz, a new antibiotic
approved this week from Actavis, which was co-developed
with AstraZeneca.
Antibiotics have fallen out of favour in the past decade
among many Big Pharma companies, because of their typically low
margins. The industry has focused instead on more profitable
areas, like cancer.
More recently some companies have started coming back to the
space, given the demand for novel medicines that can fight
drug-resistant superbugs, with Merck & Co agreeing to
buy Cubist for $8.4 billion in December.
But AstraZeneca prefers to deploy its resources on its three
priority areas of oncology; cardiovascular and metabolic
diseases; and respiratory and inflammation.
The decision to carve-out early-stage antibiotics fits with
Soriot's aim of doing more so-called "externalisation",
involving the sale of non-core drugs, both to increase the
company's focus and generate additional income to see it through
a tough period of patient expiries on older drugs.
Last year it struck a partnership deal worth up to $500
million for Alzheimer's treatment with Eli Lilly, which
could be a model for further transactions.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy)