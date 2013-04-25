LONDON, April 25 AstraZeneca said on
Thursday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Boston, Massachusetts, related to manufacturing
standards at its Macclesfield facility in the north of England.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker said the approach was
made on March 28 and the company was coordinating its response
and intended to cooperate with the inquiry.
Chief Financial Officer Simon Lowth declined to go into
further details about the case during a conference call with
reporters following first-quarter results.
"It's a very early approach," he said.
The Macclesfield facility is AstraZeneca's second largest
manufacturing site and its European centre for packing
medicines. More than 800 people work at the site on the
manufacturing, packing and distribution of drugs for 130 global
markets.
The facility includes a unique production line for making
Zoladex, used to treat hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate
and breast, according to AstraZeneca's website.