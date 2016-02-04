LONDON Feb 4 AstraZeneca expects a low
to mid single-digit percentage decline in earnings in 2016 as
the arrival of cheap generic copies of cholesterol fighter
Crestor offsets growth in sales of new medicines, the
British-based drugmaker said on Thursday.
Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year fell 5 percent to
$6.40 billion, hit by earlier drug patent expiries, generating
core earnings per share, which exclude certain items, up 26
percent at 94 cents.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly sales of
$6.29 billion and earnings of 95 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
