LONDON, March 6 Drugmaker AstraZeneca
said on Friday it would change the way it reported results with
effect from the first quarter of 2015 to make revenue from
so-called externalisation deals more visible to investors.
The move means the company will now focus on total revenue
rather than sales revenue in its financial outlook, though both
measures are expected to decline by the same rate this year.
Consistent with its previous sales outlook, AstraZeneca
expects total 2015 revenue to fall by a mid single-digit percent
at constant exchange rates. Adjusted or "core" earnings per
share are still seen increasing by a low single-digit percent.
The company is aiming to do more externalisation deals,
involving the sale of non-core drugs, both to increase its focus
and generate additional income to see it through a tough period
of patient expiries on older drugs.
Historically, revenue from such deals formed part of "other
operating income" presented below cost of goods sold (COGS). In
future, it will contribute to total revenue, which is shown
above COGS.
