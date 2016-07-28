LONDON, July 28 AstraZeneca declined to
comment on Thursday on whether the drugmaker could become a
takeover target once more, two years after it saw off a bid from
Pfizer.
This time speculation has moved to the idea of a possible
offer from Swiss-based Novartis, which would increase
its cancer drug operations significantly by acquiring its
smaller British rival.
Citi analyst Andrew Baum suggested in a note this week that
AstraZeneca's biotech expertise and advanced immunotherapy
cancer pipeline made it an attractive target for the Basel-based
group.
AstraZeneca has a market value of around $78 billion,
against Novartis' $217 billion.
Asked about the idea in a post-results media call,
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said: "We never
comment on speculation or rumours or theories. A number of
people will have those assumptions but we do not comment on
those."
Novartis has substantial financial firepower and its CEO Joe
Jimenez said last week he was ready to see the group's AA-
credit rating decline for the right M&A opportunity, though he
also said he did not feel any pressure to do deals in the
immunotherapy field.
One question-mark surrounding any potential move to acquire
AstraZeneca is the stance of the British government, since new
Prime Minister Theresa May has talked about developing a new
industrial strategy, which could include defending important UK
sectors such as pharmaceuticals.
AstraZeneca itself has made a number of bolt-on acquisitions
to improve its new-drug pipeline in the past couple of years,
although Soriot said this process was now effectively complete.
"We have a really full pipeline, so we would be extremely
unlikely to consider a pipeline acquisition," he said. "What we
are looking to potentially do is acquisitions that are earnings
accretive and are strategically aligned to our focus areas."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)