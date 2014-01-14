LONDON Jan 14 AstraZeneca said on
Tuesday it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug
patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with
2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot will also tell the J.P. Morgan
Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the firm now has 11
new-drug programmes in late-stage Phase III testing, almost
double the number a year ago, and 27 in Phase II.
The group has particularly high hopes for its cancer
research, where it has started trials for immunotherapy
combination treatments for which the first results are
anticipated in 2014/2015.