Oct 30 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday
reinstated part of a legal fight by AstraZeneca over a
patent protecting its Pulmicort Respules asthma drug, months
after the court temporarily halted competitors from distributing
generic versions.
The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit reverses an earlier decision that generic drugmakers
-including Apotex Inc, Sandoz Inc and Watson Laboratories Inc
-had not infringed an AstraZeneca patent relating to the drug.
The court left intact a finding that another AstraZeneca
patent related to the drug was invalid.
AstraZeneca said in a statement Wednesday that it had "full
confidence in the strength of its intellectual property rights"
concerning the pediatric asthma drug.
The defendants were not immediately available for comment
after regular business hours Wednesday.
AstraZeneca had filed suit earlier this year seeking to
block the generic drugmakers from introducing versions of
Pulmicort Respules. The defendants countersued, saying that the
patents were invalid and that they had not infringed them.
The case went to trial, and in April a federal judge in New
Jersey found that one AstraZeneca patent had not been infringed,
and that another was invalid. AstraZeneca appealed, and in May
the Federal Circuit issued a temporary injunction to block
generic versions of the drug from being distributed in the
United States.
Defendants Apotex, Watson and Breath Limited had received
approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the
drug, and Sandoz received approval while the appeal was pending,
AstraZeneca said in a statement.
None of the manufacturers have launched a generic product in
the United States, although AstraZeneca has an agreement with
Teva Pharmaceuticals allowing that company to sell a generic
version, the company said.
According to a regulatory filing from AstraZeneca, Pulmicort
generated $866 million in worldwide revenue for AstraZeneca in
2012.