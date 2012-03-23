WASHINGTON, March 23 A U.S. judge on
Friday refused to grant a preliminary injunction AstraZeneca
sought to delay the market entry of generic versions of its
top-selling anti-psychotic drug Seroquel, saying the company
failed to make a clear showing that it was entitled to one.
The British pharmaceutical company earlier this month sought
an injunction to bar the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from
granting final marketing approval of generic forms of Seroquel
until December 2012.
U.S. District Judge Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied the
request for an injunction.