MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 9 U.S. regulators have rejected a move by AstraZeneca that could have delayed the entry of generic versions of its top-selling antipsychotic Seroquel onto the U.S. market later this month.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Friday the Food and Drug Administration had denied its Citizen Petitions requesting the agency withhold finally approving any generic with labeling that did not have certain warning language required for its branded version.
Generic copies of the original instant-release form of Seroquel, or quetiapine, are due to hit the U.S. market on March 26 when AstraZeneca's patent expires.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.