LONDON Oct 15 British drugmaker AstraZeneca
said on Tuesday its MedImmune unit would buy biotech
company Spirogen for up to $440 million to bolster its research
and development pipeline in oncology.
Privately held Spirogen focuses on antibody-drug conjugate
technology, which has the potential to directly target cancer
tumours while safeguarding healthy cells, AstraZeneca said.
AstraZeneca said it would pay an initial $200 million plus a
further $240 million if Spirogen meets development targets.
It will also pay $20 million to take an equity investment in
Swiss-based ADC Therapeutics, which has a licensing agreement
with Spirogen.
"The cutting-edge technologies developed by Spirogen and ADC
Therapeutics complement MedImmune's innovative antibody
engineering capabilities, enabling us to accelerate
antibody-drug conjugates into the clinic," said MedImmune
Executive Vice President Bahija Jallal.
Oncology treatments, both traditional "small cell" pills and
injectable biologics, has been prioritised as a research area by
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, who used to head
Roche's Genentech biotech unit.
MedImmume, the U.S. biotech business that AstraZeneca bought
in 2007 for $15.6 billion, is key to the strategy.
The unit is focused on two key areas in oncology
development: antibody-drug conjugates and immune-mediated cancer
therapy, which aims to harness the power of the patient's own
immune system to fight cancer.