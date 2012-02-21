* Caprelsa approved for medullary thyroid cancer
* Consensus 2016 sales forecasts $128 mln - Thomson Reuters
LONDON Feb 21 European authorities have
approved AstraZeneca's new thyroid cancer pill Caprelsa,
or vandetanib, confirming its position as a niche treatment for
some patients.
The green light from the European Commission, announced by
the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker on Tuesday, had been expected
following a recommendation from experts at the European
Medicines Agency in November. It won U.S. approval last April.
Vandetanib was once seen as a potential $1 billion-plus
blockbuster for AstraZeneca but suffered a major setback after
failing to extend survival in patients with lung cancer.
The drug is now targeted at treating patients with
non-operable advanced medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), which
accounts for 5 to 10 percent of thyroid cancers.
It is not expected to be a major seller and analysts expect
it to do little replace declining sales of other major
AstraZeneca drugs, such as the antipsychotic Seroquel which is
about to go off patent.
Analysts, on average, forecast worldwide sales of Caprelsa
at $128 million in 2016, according to consensus forecasts on
Thomson Reuters Pharma.