(Adds details on settlement, comment from company)
By Nate Raymond
Aug 30 U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that
AstraZeneca Plc will pay $5.52 million to resolve a
foreign bribery probe into improper payments by its sales and
marketing staff to state-employed healthcare officials in China
and Russia.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailed the
settlement with the London-based drug company in an order
instituting an administrative proceeding arising out of
violations of provisions in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
AstraZeneca, which cooperated with the probe, neither
admitted nor denied wrongdoing. In a statement, it said the U.S.
Justice Department has meanwhile closed a related foreign
bribery investigation.
"We are pleased to have resolution of these matters," the
company said.
Neither the SEC nor Justice Department responded to requests
for comment.
The SEC said that AstraZeneca through at least 2010 failed
to devise and maintain a system of internal accounting controls
relating to its subsidiaries' interactions with Chinese and
Russian government officials.
Sales and marketing staff in those countries as far back as
2005 provided gifts, conference support, travel, cash and other
benefits to the state-employed healthcare providers to buy or
prescribe the company's products, the SEC said.
The company's Chinese subsidiary also paid healthcare
providers speaker fees, sometimes for "totally fabricated"
engagements, and in 2008, paid local officials to get reductions
or dismissals of proposed financial sanctions it faced, the SEC
said.
AstraZeneca also falsely recorded the improper payments in
China and Russia as bona fide business expenses, the SEC said.
The regulator said AstraZeneca cooperated with the probe,
which factored into the size of the penalty that was assessed
against it.
The SEC also said the company has been addressing
deficiencies in its compliance program and taking various steps
with employees involved in the case, resulting in some being
reassigned or fired.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Alan Crosby,
G Crosse)