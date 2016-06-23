(Adds details from CDC, background, byline, dateline)
By Ben Hirschler and Julie Steenhuysen
LONDON/CHICAGO, June 23 U.S. health officials
have advised doctors not to use AstraZeneca's FluMist in
the upcoming flu season based on three years of U.S. data
showing that the nasal spray vaccine is not effective at
preventing influenza.
The decision, announced late Wednesday, was based on a
review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - a
panel of experts that advises the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention - showing the vaccine did not offer
adequate protection.
As a result of the move, the CDC said it will be working
with manufacturers throughout the summer to ensure there is
enough alternative vaccine supply.
FluMist Quadrivalent is currently the only licensed flu
vaccine that does not require a shot, making it a favored choice
by parents of young children.
In the past year, among children aged 2 to 17, FluMist was
only 3 percent effective, meaning it offered "no protective
benefit," the CDC said. That compared with conventional flu
shots, which were 63 percent effective against any flu virus
among children in this age group.
AstraZeneca said it would take an $80 million writedown on
stocks of its Flumist Quadrivalent vaccine as a result of the
decision.
It said the CDC data contrasted with its own studies as well
as preliminary independent findings by public health authorities
in other countries suggesting the vaccine was 46 to 58 percent
effective overall against flu strains during the 2015-2016
season.
U.S. sales of FluMist in 2015 totaled $206 million, or just
under 1 percent of group revenue.
The CDC said FluMist made up about 8 percent of the total
projected supply of 176 million doses of flu vaccine for the
upcoming flu season.
"AstraZeneca is working with the CDC to better understand
its data to help ensure eligible patients continue to receive
the vaccine in future seasons in the U.S.," the company said in
a statement on Thursday.
"The distribution and use of the vaccine in other countries
are progressing as planned for the forthcoming influenza season,
pending the annual release process from relevant regulatory
authorities."
Despite the setback, AstraZeneca said it maintained its 2016
financial outlook of a low-to-mid single digit decline in
revenue and core earnings, at constant exchange rates.
However, Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the U.S.
vaccine problem would likely drag down consensus earnings
forecasts for the current year by around 2 percent and there was
a 1-2 percent risk to future forecasts, if the issue was not
resolved.
Shares in AstraZeneca gained 0.3 percent while the European
drugs sector rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Marguerita Choy)