(Adds expert's comments)
By Ben Hirschler and Julie Steenhuysen
LONDON/CHICAGO, June 23 U.S. health officials
have advised doctors not to use AstraZeneca's FluMist in
the upcoming flu season based on three years of U.S. data
showing that the nasal spray vaccine is not effective at
preventing influenza.
The decision, announced late Wednesday, was based on a
review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
(ACIP) - a panel of experts that advises the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention - showing the vaccine did not
offer adequate protection.
As a result of the move, the CDC said it will be working
with manufacturers throughout the summer to ensure there is
enough alternative vaccine supply.
AstraZeneca said it would take an $80 million writedown on
stocks of its FluMist Quadrivalent vaccine as a result of the
decision. The loss of the vaccine may be a problem for some
pediatric practices that have already ordered supplies for the
upcoming flu season.
FluMist is currently the only licensed flu vaccine that does
not require a shot, making it a favored choice by parents of
young children.
In the past year, among children aged 2 to 17, FluMist was
only 3 percent effective, meaning it offered "no protective
benefit," the CDC said. That compared with conventional flu
shots, which were 63 percent effective against any flu virus
among children in this age group.
"Unfortunately, and for inexplicable reasons scientifically,
the nasal spray vaccine has performed very, very poorly," said
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert from
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who attended the advisory
meeting.
"ACIP decided it could not in good conscience recommend the
use of this vaccine until the problem had been resolved and new
data had been presented," Schaffner said.
AstraZeneca said the CDC data contrasted with its own
studies as well as preliminary independent findings by public
health authorities in other countries suggesting the vaccine was
46 to 58 percent effective overall against flu strains during
the 2015-2016 season.
Schaffner said differences in the performance of the vaccine
seen in the United States and other countries were puzzling. He
said it may have something to do with the H1N1 component of the
vaccine - the strain of flu that cased a pandemic in 2009 - or
it may be related to the fact that U.S. children are more likely
to be vaccinated for flu than children in Europe and elsewhere.
Since 2010, the United States has recommended annual flu
shots for everyone aged 6 months and older. Young children and
older adults are at the greatest risk for serious complications
of flu, which kills between 3,000 and 50,000 people each year.
AstraZeneca said U.S. sales of FluMist in 2015 totaled $206
million, or just under 1 percent of group revenue.
The CDC said FluMist made up about 8 percent of the total
projected supply of 176 million doses of flu vaccine for the
upcoming flu season, and it comprised a third of all flu vaccine
given to children aged 2 to 17.
Schaffner said it was not clear whether practices that had
ordered FluMist would get rebates, and many would have to
'hustle" to find vaccine. "There will be turmoil, confusion and
grumpiness generally," he said.
The British drugmaker said it was working with the CDC to
better understand its data and to make sure U.S. patients can
receive the vaccine in future flu seasons.
In other countries, distribution and use of the vaccine "are
progressing as planned," the company said in a statement.
Despite the setback, AstraZeneca said it maintained its 2016
financial outlook of a low-to-mid single digit decline in
revenue and core earnings, at constant exchange rates.
Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the U.S. vaccine
problem would likely drag down consensus earnings forecasts for
the current year by around 2 percent and there was a 1-2 percent
risk to future forecasts, if the issue was not resolved.
Shares in AstraZeneca gained 0.3 percent while the European
drugs sector rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)