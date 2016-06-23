LONDON, June 23 AstraZeneca said it
would take an $80 million writedown on stocks of its flu vaccine
Flumist Quadrivalent, which is sprayed into the nose, after U.S.
health authorities decided they would not use the product.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
ruled the vaccine should not be used in any setting, based on
U.S. data indicating it did not demonstrate statistically
significant effectiveness in children.
Despite the setback, AstraZeneca said it maintained its
financial guidance for 2016. U.S. sales of the product in 2015
totalled $206 million.
The company said the CDC data contrasted with its own
studies as well as preliminary independent findings by public
health authorities in other countries suggesting the vaccine was
46 to 58 percent effective overall against flu strains during
the 2015-2016 season.
"The distribution and use of the vaccine in other countries
are progressing as planned for the forthcoming influenza season,
pending the annual release process from relevant regulatory
authorities," AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday.
