KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Malaysian tycoon Ananda
Krishnan has mandated CIMB Investment Bank to advise him on the
initial public offering (IPO) of Astro All Asia Networks Plc in
a deal expected to raise around $1 billion in the fourth
quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
The IPO plan by Ananda, Malaysia's second-richest man, comes
on the heels of a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets and
proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT
Global in March.
The listing of pay-TV firm Astro will consist only its
domestic operation rather than a combination of both the
domestic and overseas operations, said the source, who declined
to be named as the talks were private.
"Other banks haven't come on board yet," the source said.
"And the listing won't happen that early, likely to be around
the fourth quarter of this year."
Astro officials declined to comment when contacted.
The IPO could well become the third largest in Malaysia this
year after palm oil giant Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's
$3.4 billion deal and IHH Healthcare Bhd's $2 billion planned
flotation.
Malaysia's IPO market has defied a trend in other financial
markets such as Singapore, where motor racing firm Formula One
decided to postpone its near $3 billion IPO due to volatile
markets.
Shares of Gas Malaysia Bhd rose as much as 15
percent in their debut trading on Monday after a $230 million
listing, overcoming negative sentiment surrounding a slump in
global market flotations.
CIMB led Astro's delisting in 2010 in a deal that
valued it at around $2.8 billion. The investment bank also
handled its original IPO in 2003, along with Goldman Sachs, DBS
and UBS.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)