KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 Pay-TV firm Astro Malaysia
Holdings will miss out on a pool of potential institutional
investors in its planned $1.5 billion initial public offering
(IPO) in October because it does not comply with Islamic law.
Malaysian firms are deemed sharia-compliant investments if
they adhere to Islamic law, according to standards published by
the country's Securities Commission.
Astro, which is Malaysia's largest pay-TV firm by market
share, is involved in entertainment activities such as
broadcasting and music and therefore outside those rules.
"Astro will be losing out some business from certain
institutional investors, but the stock's fundamentals could make
it compelling enough to warrant plenty of retail and foreign
interest," said a local fund manager, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Major Malaysian investors which dedicate large amounts to
sharia-compliant firms include the Employees Provident Fund
(EPF), public sector pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan
(KWAP), and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH).
National pilgrimage fund LTH manages 35 billion ringgit
($11.39 billion), all of which is restricted to sharia-compliant
investments. Around a third or 164 billion ringgit of EPF's
assets are sharia-compliant.
Sharia-compliant funds have accounted for 10.6 percent of
total assets under management in Malaysian equities over the
past two years, according to calculations by Reuters based on
Securities Commission data.
"(Sharia compliance) does widen your investor base ... but
there are far more conventional funds compared with sharia
funds," said Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed, CEO of Aberdeen Islamic
Asset Management, who helps manage $3 billion.
THRIVING MALAYSIA
Institutional investors have oversubscribed their portion of
what will be the third-most valuable listing on Malaysia's
buoyant equities market this year, two sources said this week,
highlighting growing interest in Malaysian deals and the
emergence of Southeast Asian capital markets.
Equity issuance in Malaysia has hit $7.9 billion already in
2012, up from $3.9 billion in all of 2011. Shares listed in this
year's Malaysian IPOs have gained 17 percent on average,
according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
"This is widely expected to be amongst the world's biggest
listings in 2012, confirming Malaysia's reputation as one of the
best and brightest destinations for investment - a safe haven
for capital, with businesses and exchanges that are thriving
despite global uncertainty," Prime Minister Najib Razak said in
a statement, referring to Astro.
Astro will use the proceeds from the listing to repay bank
loans, for capital expenditure, working capital and listing
expenses, the term sheet showed.
Interest in Astro, a firm controlled by Malaysia's
second-richest man Ananda Krishnan, reflects growing
international interest in the country, and follows other
high-value IPOs there in recent months.
Malaysian funds KWAP and LTH were cornerstone investors in
palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd,
which raised $3.3 billion in a June listing, and LTH also
participated in IHH Healthcare Bhd's July listing.
