BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Astro SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q2 revenue was 676,316 zlotys versus 530,254 zlotys a year ago
* Said Q2 operating loss was 377,342 zlotys versus loss of 333,263 zlotys last year
* Said Q2 net loss was 395,066 zlotys versus 369,665 zlotys a year ago
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan