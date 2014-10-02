Oct 2 Astro SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q2 revenue was 676,316 zlotys versus 530,254 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q2 operating loss was 377,342 zlotys versus loss of 333,263 zlotys last year

* Said Q2 net loss was 395,066 zlotys versus 369,665 zlotys a year ago

