* Said on Wednesday it reported FY 2013 revenue was 2.9 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Said FY 2013 operating loss was 44,824 zlotys versus loss of 3.1 million zlotys last year

* Said FY 2013 net loss was 386,978 zlotys versus loss of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago

