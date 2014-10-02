BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Astro SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported FY 2013 revenue was 2.9 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said FY 2013 operating loss was 44,824 zlotys versus loss of 3.1 million zlotys last year
* Said FY 2013 net loss was 386,978 zlotys versus loss of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan