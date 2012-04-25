* Q1 profit 537.97 mln pesos vs 417.38 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 21 pct at 1.286 bln pesos

* Passenger traffic up 10.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's first-quarter profit rose 28.9 percent, helped by a jump in passenger traffic.

The company, known locally as Asur , earned 537.97 million pesos ($42 million) in the quarter compared with 417.38 million pesos in the same period a year ago.

Asur, which operates nine airports in the southeastern part of Mexico including at the popular tourist hub Cancun, said revenue rose to 1.286 billon pesos in the quarter, up 21 percent from the first quarter of last year.

Quarterly passenger traffic rose 10.4 percent, with a nearly 20 percent jump in local travelers and a close to 6 percent rise in international passengers, the company said in its report to the Mexican stock exchange.

Asur's first-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was 828.46 million pesos, a 22.4 percent increase compared with the January to March period in 2011.

The company's stock closed up 1.38 percent on Tuesday at 101.44 pesos per share on the Mexican exchange.