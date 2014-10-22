MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 14 percent, as passenger traffic increased.

The company, known as Asur, earned 581 million pesos ($43.28 million), compared to a profit of 511 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 12 percent to 1.47 billion pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter climbed 8.5 percent and those passengers spent more money in stores in Asur's airports, the company said.

($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)