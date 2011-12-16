TAIPEI Dec 16 Shares of netbook pioneer
Asustek Computer Inc slipped on Friday after the
company said it will carry out a limited recall of its latest
tablet model due to a Wifi signal issue.
An Asustek official said the number of tablets involved was
only about 300, so the recall would not have an impact on the
company.
Asustek shares were off 1.22 percent by 0130 GMT,
underperforming a broader market's 0.45 percent rise.
The Taiwanese PC vendor said in a statement on its website
that it would recall Eee Pad Transformer Prime tablets sold in
Taiwan before Dec. 3 because of Wifi signal instability.
The tablet, the first featuring the NVIDIA Corp's
Tegra 3 quad-core processor, was launched on Dec. 1.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)