WASHINGTON Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday that Taiwan-based Asustek Computer
Inc had agreed to settle charges that security flaws
in its routers had put the home networks of thousands of
consumers at risk.
The insecure nature of the routers' cloud services had
compromised consumers' storage devices by exposing their
personal information on the Internet, the FTC said in a
statement.
Under a proposed consent order, the company will have to
"establish and maintain a comprehensive security program subject
to independent audits for the next 20 years," the FTC said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)