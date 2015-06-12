TAIPEI, June 12 Taiwan's Asustek Computer Inc
said on Friday it has not ruled out the possibility of
acquiring struggling smartphone maker HTC Corp.
Chairman Johnny Shih of Asustek, one of the world's biggest
makers of laptop personal computers and smartphones, made the
comment in response to questions raised at its annual general
meeting, Chief Financial Officer David Chang told Reuters.
"Our chairman has chatted about the topic internally," said
Chang. "Still, the chances of an actual takeover are not big as
Asustek is a company that has depended on organic growth."
HTC shares plunged 20 percent on Monday and Tuesday combined
after the company forecast a steep loss for the June quarter,
prompting speculation that the company could be acquired.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)