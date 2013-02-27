NEW DELHI Taiwanese computer maker Asustek launched its 7-inch, Wi-Fi only MeMO Pad tablet computer in the Indian market for 9,999 rupees, entering the fast-growing budget tablet computer market.

Sales of tablets in India are expected to at least double this year to six million, according to research firm CyberMedia, led by low-cost devices running on Google's Android platform. Nearly two-thirds of the tablet computers sold in India carry a price tag of less than 10,000 rupees.

Asustek is aiming for a 15 percent share of tablet computer sales in India this year, Peter Chang, the company's South Asia head, told reporters.

The ASUS MeMO Pad, which runs on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system, comes with a front-facing one-megapixel camera, 1 gigabyte RAM, 8 gigabytes of internal memory and a 1 gigahertz processor, according to a company statement.

Acer Inc, another Taiwanese computer vendor, sells a budget tablet in the Indian market for about 8,000 rupees.

Samsung led the tablet market in India in the July-September quarter last year, followed by Indian firm Micromax, according to CyberMedia. Apple Inc, the maker of iPad tablet computers, ranked No. 5 by sales.

Apple's 7.9 inch iPad mini tablet computer launched late last year costs 21,900 rupees in India for a Wi-Fi only variant with 16 gigabytes of storage. (Reporting by David Lalmalsawma)