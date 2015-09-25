SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian equities and derivatives exchange ASX Ltd on Friday said it will open an office in Hong Kong on Oct. 1 helping traders get faster and cheaper access to Sydney markets.

The announcement coincides with ASX's establishment of a 'direct connection hub' in Hong Kong to connect the special administrative region to Australia's finance markets, ASX said.

ASX's expansion into Asia comes at a time of rising concerns about the economic prospects of Australia's top trading partner amid a turmoil in Chinese markets.

"Asia is the world's fastest growing economic region and the source of increasing ASX customer flows," ASX Deputy CEO Peter Hiom said in a statement.

"The establishment of an office in Hong Kong, coupled with an expansion of our global hub network, reflects ASX's commitment to Asia."

ASX has started a yuan settlement service with Bank of China and signed an agreement to work with the China Futures Association. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)