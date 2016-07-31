(Adds ASX's size, quotes)

SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's ASX Ltd, the world's 14th-largest stock exchange by traded shares, on Monday said it hired a new chief executive officer following the resignation of its former leader in the wake of corruption allegations.

The exchange said it hired one of its non-executive company directors, Dominic Stevens, as its new of CEO, effective immediately. Stevens was CEO of financial services company Challenger Ltd from 2008 to 2012.

"He is popular and highly-regarded by ASX's board, staff and major stakeholders," ASX Chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said in a statement.

His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed.

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer and Stephen Coates)