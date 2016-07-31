(Adds ASX's size, quotes)
SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's ASX Ltd, the
world's 14th-largest stock exchange by traded shares, on Monday
said it hired a new chief executive officer following the
resignation of its former leader in the wake of corruption
allegations.
The exchange said it hired one of its non-executive company
directors, Dominic Stevens, as its new of CEO, effective
immediately. Stevens was CEO of financial services company
Challenger Ltd from 2008 to 2012.
"He is popular and highly-regarded by ASX's board, staff and
major stakeholders," ASX Chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said in a
statement.
His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for
Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police
investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp
Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Stephen Coates)