MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australia's ASX Ltd , operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, is keeping an eye on potential cross-border exchange mergers, following the collapse a year ago of its planned merger with Singapore Exchange Ltd.

"We're keeping a very close eye on what's going on in the world there," Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper told reporters after ASX reported 2.9 percent growth in half-year underlying profit.

He said despite the rejection of several cross-border exchange mergers over the past year, the rationale of scale and global reach which drove those deals had not changed.

He declined to comment on whether ASX was looking at any specific opportunities. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)