(Refiles to add dropped name in second reference)

SYDNEY May 3 Australia's ASX Ltd, the operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, reported on Thursday a 2.7 percent fall in nine-month underlying profit, citing subdued activity in equity markets.

ASX, which is battling to defend its market share from new entrant Chi-X, said underlying profit after tax fell to A$261.6 million in the nine months to March 31.

Statutory profit was down 2.9 percent at A$256.3 million.

"Since the start of the second quarter in October 2011 equity markets have experienced significantly reduced trading activity compared to a year ago when market conditions were more favourable," Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper said in a statement.

Funke Kupper said that despite some improvements seen in overseas markets such as the United States and Asia, Europe continued to struggle and investors were responding with caution.

ASX last year lost its more-than-two-decade-old monopoly in the Australian market. It announced a new platform late last year, targeting high frequency trading in order to defend its market lead from Chi-X, part of Nomura controlled Chi-X Global.

ASX shares have risen 5.4 percent this year, while the broader benchmark index is up 9.4 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)