SYDNEY Aug 21 The Australian Securities
Exchange posted a 10 percent rise in annual net profit
on Thursday, meeting estimates, led by higher share floats in
the year.
ASX Ltd posted net profit of A$383.2 ($355.8) for the
year-ended June compared with A$348.2 a year ago. That was up
from a A$381.2 million estimate from 15 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It declared a final dividend of 89.9 cents, up 9.2 percent.
ASX has benefited from a strong recovery in initial public
offerings in recent months. Australia had record new listings in
the six months to June 30, with $4.1 billion raised, some five
times the amount over the same period last year.
It had 107 new listings during the year, it said.
($1 = 1.0771 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)