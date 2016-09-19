SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australia's stock exchange ASX Ltd said trading will not resume on Monday due to a technical problem that brought afternoon trading to a halt.

The ASX will not conduct a closing price auction, either, it added.

Afternoon trading was halted on the ASX on Monday after a delayed opening of the bourse "due to an issue with a component that allows ASX to manage individual stocks," an ASX spokesman said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)