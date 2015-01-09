ISTANBUL Jan 9 Turkey's Bank Asya
has signed a deal to sell its 40 percent stake in Tamweel Africa
Holding to the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD) for 31.8 million euro ($37.7 million), Bank
Asya said late on Thursday.
Bank Asya suffered a run on deposits last year as it became
embroiled in a power struggle between now President Tayyip
Erdogan and his former ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, the
Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)