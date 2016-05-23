BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
ANKARA May 23 Turkey's Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has decided to sell confiscated Islamic lender Bank Asya , it said on Monday, following uncertainty over whether it would be forced to liquidate the bank.
The government seized the assets of the Islamic lender a year ago, saying its financial structure and management presented a threat to the financial system.
Founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, an arch-foe of President Tayyip Erdogan, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 companies affiliated with the religious movement which have been targeted in a government crackdown. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago