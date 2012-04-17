DUBAI, April 17 Turkish lender Asya Katilim
Bankasi (Bank Asya) has secured a $325 million
dual-currency syndicated Islamic loan, a statement from Emirates
NBD, one of the arranging banks, said on Tuesday.
Late last year, the lender, which offers non-interest
banking services adhering to Islamic law, postponed a foray into
debt capital markets by delaying a sukuk issue worth up to $300
million.
The syndicated loan comprises a $201 million tranche and a
96.5 million euro segment, and is structured as a murabaha
facility.
Under a murabaha structure, a financial institution agrees
to purchase merchandise for a client and the client promises to
buy it from the institution at an agreed mark-up.
Along with Dubai's Emirates NBD, ABC Islamic Bank, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Islamic Bank, and Standard
Chartered acted as initial mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners on the deal, in which 28 banks participated, the
statement said.
The facility carries a profit rate of 200 basis points over
the relevant benchmark, and proceeds will be used to expand the
bank's financing activities in Turkey, the statement added.
The potential to develop Turkey's nascent Islamic finance
market is attracting increasing attention, especially from
global and regional banks sensing new business opportunities.
Separately on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
said Turkey should participate in the Islamic bond market,
saying that treasury sukuk issues would pave the way for private
sector issues.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)