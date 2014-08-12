BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 12 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG : * Says Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million versus previous year's total of EUR
142.5 million * Says Q1 profit EUR 7.58 million versus EUR 6.6MLN year ago * Says Q1 EBITDA of EUR 29.13 million versus EUR 28.11 million last year * Says Q1 EBIT EUR 13.32 million versus EUR 10.44 million year ago * Source text-bit.ly/1lQFQRH * Further company coverage
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.