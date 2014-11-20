BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
Nov 20 Atari SA :
* Signs partnership agreement with Namco Bandai Games Europe
* Namco Bandai Games Europe will be exclusive partner of Atari for distribution of Rollercoaster Tycoon World in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.