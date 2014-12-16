(Corrects spelling of 'rights' in first bullet point. Adds
Dec 16Atari SA :
* Said on Dec. 15 it is to raise 16 million euros ($19.92
million) through a convertible bond with preferential
subscription rights
* Bonds to reach maturity in 2020 and will pay an annual
coupon of 7.5 percent
* Nomimal value is 0.35 euro per convertible bond, which are
convertible on basis of one share per convertible bond
* Shareholders may buy two convertible bonds for every seven
shares held
* Subscription period runs from Dec. 18, 2014 to Feb. 12,
2015
* Says goals are to refinance Alden loan of 11 million euros
($13.70 million), which matures on Sept. 30, 2015, and to
strenghten cash flow
* Says that in case of excess demand this loan is likely to
be increased to 18.4 million euros ($22.91 million)
* Says that in case of less than 75 percent subscription
company will organize a withdrawal period of two days
