* Said on Dec. 15 it is to raise 16 million euros ($19.92 million) through a convertible bond with preferential subscription rights

* Bonds to reach maturity in 2020 and will pay an annual coupon of 7.5 percent

* Nomimal value is 0.35 euro per convertible bond, which are convertible on basis of one share per convertible bond

* Shareholders may buy two convertible bonds for every seven shares held

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 18, 2014 to Feb. 12, 2015

* Says goals are to refinance Alden loan of 11 million euros ($13.70 million), which matures on Sept. 30, 2015, and to strenghten cash flow

* Says that in case of excess demand this loan is likely to be increased to 18.4 million euros ($22.91 million)

* Says that in case of less than 75 percent subscription company will organize a withdrawal period of two days

