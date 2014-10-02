BRIEF-Beijing Hualian Hypermarket issues 400 mln yuan super short-term debentures
* Says co issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.36 percent
Oct 2 Atari SA :
* Sees significant growth in revenue in H1 2014/2015
* Sees H1 revenue of about $4 million versus $1.3 million a year ago
